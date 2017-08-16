Happy Pear to be featured in upcoming Netflix show

At this stage, everybody in the entire nation have heard of the Happy Pear - the Dublin twin brothers who are taking over the world of Irish foods one hummus at a time.

David and Stephen Flynn started out back in 2004 with a small veg shop, then the cafe, followed by the farm and the product range.

Then came the digital avalanche; Part of Jamie Oliver's Foodtube network, a successful Youtube channel, multiple digital awards as well as Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and everything in between.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better for the duo, they’ve been asked to take part in a brand new Netflix show, What’s Phil Having.

Great fun filming part of a @netflix show this morning with the great @PhilRosenthal and crew Show will be out in June 2018 !👍🏻😄🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HRsU76hJYV — The Happy Pear (@thehappypear) August 16, 2017

The upcoming show follows foodie Phil Rosenthal as he explores the culinary gems of Europe.

Rosenthal has previously recommend ‘chunky chips’ from Clonakilty and only yesterday made the statement that, Irish soda bread is ‘one of the more delicious things you can eat in this world’.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say this is one of the more delicious things you can eat in this world. Warm #irishsodabread and fresh #irishbutter #WhatPhilsHaving #NetflixAndPhil A post shared by Phil Rosenthal (@phil.rosenthal) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Here here, Phil!