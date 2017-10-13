Hang on, have we been putting our bras on wrong all this time?

If you’re a bra-wearer, we’ve got some big news for you: It’s likely you’ve been doing it wrong all your life.

Twitter user Brittany Packnett posted this bra label showing you how to put it on correctly, and the method isn’t what you’d expect.

.@ThirdLove just told I’ve been putting on my bras wrong for twenty years.



You probably have, too. pic.twitter.com/eHRWVp11OA — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

Most of us would put on the bra – probably using the middle hook – and then just leave it at that. What’s all this gathering breasts and tightening straps business about?!

It’s advice from American-based lingerie brand ThirdLove, but the instructions could be applied to all bras.

The revelation left Brittany gobsmacked.

MY WHOLE POST-PUBESCENT LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE. pic.twitter.com/mhWuZMiOKv — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

Safe to say few amongst us would adjust the straps once a year, let alone once a month.

I’m supposed to adjust the straps once a month?! And wear it on the loosest clasp?!? pic.twitter.com/CAgiFzWlyK — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

Like most women, Brittany almost didn’t bother looking at the instruction label. We’ve been putting on bras since we were pre-teens, surely we know how to do it?

The tag that comes on the bra is *literally* titled, “How To Put On a Bra.”



I was like...’girl bye I been doin this’ and popped it on. pic.twitter.com/yy0niYWURC — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

But she did end up reading the label…

But then I decided to read it...



And I was all wrong. It was in the middle clasp and I did *not* do proper breast placement. pic.twitter.com/zc4gZdrAT7 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

And look...before you judge me...I love my breasts, but they have never been big enough to need to be placed.



Or so I thought. pic.twitter.com/MNSV8G3dRl — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

The best thing? Brittany says she can now barely feel the bra.

And for anyone wondering...I’m going to give it a full day test, but this far, this @ThirdLove is everything and I can hardly feel it. pic.twitter.com/BJCXjJXe2E — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

We turned to the experts to find out if this really was the right way to do things. Bluebella lingerie brand director Janet Mudge, says: “The method on the tag is actually the correct way to put a bra on – many high-street retailers train their bra fitters this way and it is the way you should put a bra on – the issue often is that many women simply find it easier to put a bra on from the front and then move it around the body.

“Bra elastics will always stretch over time, depending on how they are worn and laundered, and so adjusting the straps regularly is important to ensure correct fit. A well-fitting correctly sized bra improves posture and really does make your outerwear look even better!”

The revelations have shocked people, and some are excited to try the ‘new’ method recommended by the professionals.

I thought it was supposed to be on middle hook for ideal fit. Guess I’m a messed-up bra wearer too! — Jennifer (@simplyjennifer) October 12, 2017

I thought I was supposed to wear it on the tightest hooks. This will be much more comfortable! Thank you! 💗😘 — Vegas Rogers (@RogersVegas) October 12, 2017

Some are less surprised…

Every women should know this, they tell you this in Victoria secret it’s not a surprise lol. — Tomei (@Tcharismatic_) October 12, 2017

Been doing this my whole life. When you're 16 and a DD, you learn these tricks fast. Gonna change your whole life (and wardrobe!). — This Is How I Mom (@howimom) October 12, 2017

However, some people aren’t quite ready to shun their normal bra-wearing method.

Front hooks FTW. Ain't nobody got time for the reach and miss in the morning. — Mimi Wells (@mimi_wells) October 12, 2017

If clasping in front and swiveling is wrong I don’t want to be right... — neverthelessfu (@princesskmw) October 12, 2017

wait, there are women who can actually hook it in the back with it right side up? What chicanery is this? pic.twitter.com/TKHkHPzPdj — JenMuse Knits (@unfettered_muse) October 12, 2017

I'm over 40 & I still use the training bra method - hook in front & spin to the back #Hook&Spin If it ain't broke... pic.twitter.com/Mdw4xLJK2g — Nomdeplume4me (@nomdeplume4me) October 12, 2017

Who knew putting on bras would prove to be such a contentious topic?!