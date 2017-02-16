Hair freezing is a thing and Canada has the competition to prove it

It’s so cold at the moment that sometimes it feels like your hair is freezing whenever you leave the house without your beanie.

But your version of hair freezing ain’t got nothing on Canada’s. Yes, the country that brought us Justin Trudeau genuinely has an International Hair Freezing Competition, which has been happily welcoming chilly participants every February since 2011.

Meanwhile, in #Canada : The International Hair Freezing Contest in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada is on....(Part 2) pic.twitter.com/46qCo9hLRe — Bruce A. Brunger (@BrungerB) February 10, 2017

The competition is possible at the Takhini Hot Pools during the Yukon’s annual winter festival – the delightfully named Sourdough Rendezvous.

There is one clear aim of the competition: to create the most amazing frozen hairdo possibly.

Takhini hot spring♨️ #-31 #whitehorse #canada🇨🇦 #lastweek A post shared by Yohan Lee (@yo.hanny) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:16pm PST

Here’s the science behind the hair freezing for you (because who doesn’t love a bit of science in their day?): You soak in the hot springs (delightful) and slowly steam accumulates on your head while the cold air freezes your hair and bam! Frozen hair that you can style to your heart’s content.

And don’t worry, it’ll look cool without breaking your hair, and the second you dip your head back into the toasty water you’ll be back to normal.

Stay frosty ☃🌨❄️♨️ #hotsprings #takhinihotsprings #exploreyukon A post shared by Brett Elliot (@btelliot) on Dec 13, 2016 at 10:46pm PST

Participants have been posting their snaps as soon as it became cold enough, and the winners will be announced in March.

If you’re interested in participating in the contest, the Takhini Hot Springs have published a handy guide for how to freeze your hair properly. Pro tips: You have to have a lot of hair and a lot of patience.

Here are some of the entries, to give you an idea of what you’ll be up against.

#ChannelingNarnia at the hot springs (or for the under 10s #BecomingElsa) (and somewhat disturbingly #FlashForwardToCrazyOldLadyHair) A post shared by Eleanor Fry (@smellie82) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

The best way to enjoy extreme cold winter temperatures is in the local hot springs. #travel #exploreyukon #explorecanada #hotsprings #winter #winterwonderland #canada150🇨🇦 #northern A post shared by Marta Keller (@martakellercan) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:33am PST

Hair courtesy of @chrisweberhair and the #whitehorse cold. #brrsocold #takhinihotsprings #yukon A post shared by Stephanie Lai (@stephvlai) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

Pretty impressive stuff – we wouldn’t be surprised if some of those creations are spotted in the pages of Vogue sometime soon.