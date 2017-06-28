Guy tries to evade arrest using a Get Out Of Jail Free card

A US suspect attempted to evade arrest using a Get Out Of Jail Free card from the popular board game Monopoly.

Dakota Sheriff’s Office discovered the “chance” card on a man they’d arrested on a outstanding warrant in Minnesota, although it probably didn’t have the effect he’d hoped for.

We appreciate the humor! Deputy Vai arrested a gentleman this weekend on an outstanding warrant. He carried this Monopoly card just in case. "A" for effort! Dakota County Sheriff's OfficeMonday, June 26, 2017Posted by on

The sheriff’s office was impressed enough to give the suspect an “A for effort”.

But the card didn’t work like it does in the game, as the arrest went ahead anyway.

You can’t fault the guy for trying.