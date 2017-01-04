Guy puts a wireless network to good use in an cheeky prank that bags him a new printer

Back to Discover Home

Modern technology grows at such a fast rate it’s hard to keep up with the latest features sometimes. That’s why when this guy spotted the opportunity to prank his neighbour through a wireless printer, he just couldn’t resist.

Blake Messick from Houston, said he’d noticed his neighbour had recently got a new – and unsecure – wireless printer, that he was able to connect to through Bluetooth.

The 18-year-old decided to mess with his neighbour, sending him a ‘message’ from the printer, in the hopes his neigbour would believe the piece of tech had a mind of its own.

“Hello. I am your printer. I have become self aware. Run,” the message read.

The next day Blake said he saw a printer sitting alongside bin bags on his neighbour’s front lawn. Though he wasn’t sure if it were the same one he connected to, he said “it would be a scary coincidence if it wasn’t.”

You know how the saying goes though – one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Blake scooped up the discarded printer for his own use which, although out of ink, seemed to be working just fine.

Blake shared his story on Twitter, where it amassed over 45,000 retweets and 58,000 likes. Though despite his new internet fame and success in blagging himself a new printer, Blake said he probably wouldn’t be keeping it.

“I’ll probably just return it once all of this blows over,” he told Buzzfeed. “I’m sure my neighbour will have a laugh about it once he sees what a sensation it’s become.”
KEYWORDS: Blake Messick, Printer, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover