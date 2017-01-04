Guy puts a wireless network to good use in an cheeky prank that bags him a new printer

Modern technology grows at such a fast rate it’s hard to keep up with the latest features sometimes. That’s why when this guy spotted the opportunity to prank his neighbour through a wireless printer, he just couldn’t resist.

Blake Messick from Houston, said he’d noticed his neighbour had recently got a new – and unsecure – wireless printer, that he was able to connect to through Bluetooth.

The 18-year-old decided to mess with his neighbour, sending him a ‘message’ from the printer, in the hopes his neigbour would believe the piece of tech had a mind of its own.

my neighbor just got an unsecured wireless printer, so I sent this to him pic.twitter.com/UxVdyLJTYv — copy paste (@blakemessick) December 30, 2016

“Hello. I am your printer. I have become self aware. Run,” the message read.

The next day Blake said he saw a printer sitting alongside bin bags on his neighbour’s front lawn. Though he wasn’t sure if it were the same one he connected to, he said “it would be a scary coincidence if it wasn’t.”

@blakemessick update: my neighbor has thrown out the printer pic.twitter.com/OPoAFuJjZ5 — copy paste (@blakemessick) December 31, 2016

You know how the saying goes though – one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Blake scooped up the discarded printer for his own use which, although out of ink, seemed to be working just fine.

@blakemessick And that's the story of how I got a free printer pic.twitter.com/DOJlS7jf39 — copy paste (@blakemessick) December 31, 2016

Blake shared his story on Twitter, where it amassed over 45,000 retweets and 58,000 likes. Though despite his new internet fame and success in blagging himself a new printer, Blake said he probably wouldn’t be keeping it.

“I’ll probably just return it once all of this blows over,” he told Buzzfeed. “I’m sure my neighbour will have a laugh about it once he sees what a sensation it’s become.”