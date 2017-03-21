Guy jumps into a river to impress a girl, gets attacked by a crocodile instead

Back to Discover Home

Jumping into a reptile-infested river doesn’t sound like the best of plans, but one bright spark decided to do it anyway.

Australian Lee de Paauw jumped into the Johnstone river to impress a girl (obviously).

He suffered serious injuries to his arm after bragging to British backpacker Sophie Paterson that he could swim in the water.

General image of a crocodile
(PA)

His response to nearly having his arm chopped off by a croc?

“Haters gonna hate.”

Seriously – in a video interview with 9 News Brisbane, the teenager said he had no regrets.

9 News Brisbane

A teenager who nearly had his arm ripped off by a crocodile, says he’d jump in the water all over again. Read more on how the event unfolded: http://www.9news.com.au/national/2017/03/19/09/50/teenager-attacked-by-crocodile-in-far-north-queensland-river/?ocid=9newsbfb #9News | http://9News.com.au

“It all happened very fast. Pretty much as soon as he jumped in, there was splashing and screaming,” Sophie told Queensland’s Courier-Mail newspaper.

“There was blood everywhere and he just wouldn’t stop screaming.”

Lee said he’s managed to convince Sophie to go on a date to the cinema with him, but Sophie might have other ideas.

She told Australian radio show Fitzy And Wippa: “He’s too young for me. Being attacked by animals doesn’t really do it for me.”

Better luck next time?
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Australia, Crocodile, Queensland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover