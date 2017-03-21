Guy jumps into a river to impress a girl, gets attacked by a crocodile instead

Jumping into a reptile-infested river doesn’t sound like the best of plans, but one bright spark decided to do it anyway.

Australian Lee de Paauw jumped into the Johnstone river to impress a girl (obviously).

He suffered serious injuries to his arm after bragging to British backpacker Sophie Paterson that he could swim in the water.

(PA)

His response to nearly having his arm chopped off by a croc?

“Haters gonna hate.”

Seriously – in a video interview with 9 News Brisbane, the teenager said he had no regrets.

A teenager who nearly had his arm ripped off by a crocodile, says he'd jump in the water all over again.

“It all happened very fast. Pretty much as soon as he jumped in, there was splashing and screaming,” Sophie told Queensland’s Courier-Mail newspaper.

“There was blood everywhere and he just wouldn’t stop screaming.”

Lee said he’s managed to convince Sophie to go on a date to the cinema with him, but Sophie might have other ideas.

She told Australian radio show Fitzy And Wippa: “He’s too young for me. Being attacked by animals doesn’t really do it for me.”

Better luck next time?