Guy finally gets a pair of scissors removed from his stomach after 18 years

A Vietnamese man has finally had a pair of scissors removed from his stomach after they’d been lodged there for 18 years.

The surgical apparatus had been left inside Ma Van Nhat during an operation he’d had in 1998, following a traffic accident.

Nhat went to the doctor to complain about stomach pains after the operation but was told it was most likely just a normal stomach ache. It wasn’t until he had an x-ray shortly after that the 15cm-long scissors were discovered.