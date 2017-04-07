Guy drops out of holiday, friends invite a stranger with the same name

When Joe McGrath dropped out of his holiday with friends, his mates did something rather unconventional – they invited a stranger with the same name to take his place.

Dan Gobio, who was part of the friends’ holiday to Majorca, messaged Joe McGrath (number 2) on Facebook, saying; “Hi Joe. Would you consider coming on holiday with a group of nice strangers if they had already arranged flights for you and an all inclusive holiday?”

Miraculously (or strangely), McGrath said yes and had a “mad three days” with a “mega group of people”.

McGrath wrote on Facebook: “Although I had my doubt if the offer was legit, I decided to take the plunge as my legendary boss gave me the time off work.

“I drove down to Bristol on Saturday night and had a mad three days with complete strangers that I think I can all my good friends.

“What a mega group of people! I loved every minute of it. I want to apologise to my mum who thought I knew these people all along.”

The trip was organised for a man called Nathan’s 30th birthday.

There are even pictures which show McGrath sight-seeing and sunbathing with his new friends.

On Twitter, McGrath wrote: “I’ve not slept in 4 days hahah. Got the message last week, headed to Bristol on Saturday to fly out and got back this morning! Its been mad.”

He even said the group of 10 were now his best friends, and that he hopes to meet the other Joe McGrath soon.

He told the BBC: “I do think our paths will cross sooner or later. And it will be a magical moment.”

