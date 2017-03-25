Guy decides to eat pancakes in the middle of a busy street and is promptly charged by police

A Florida man has found himself in a little trouble with the police after he was caught eating pancakes in the middle of road. We kid you not.

Kiaron Thomas, 21, was quizzed by police after he was recorded on video sitting in the middle of a zebra crossing digging into a stack of the treats.

LakelandPD Suspect Charged After Eating Pancakes in Roadway On March 21st at 10:50 a.m., the Lakeland Police Department received a call about a man sitting in a crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Memorial…

Police first received a call on Tuesday morning about a man sitting in the crossing of a busy intersection with a small TV tray in front of him and was eating what appeared to be pancakes. However when the officers responded to the scene, the man had gone.

A video of the incident was later posted on Facebook after which several people tagged Thomas in the video. Police then interviewed him who admitted to pulling the prank.

Thomas was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic, and will appear in court on April 25.