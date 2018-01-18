Guinness introducing first non-alcoholic lager

Guinness has introduced its first non-alcoholic lager.

Open Gate Pure Brew is a new, full flavoured, non-alcoholic lager from the brewers at St. James’s Gate.

It has an ABV of 0.5% and will be sold in 330ml bottles.

The drink is to be introduced into Dublin pubs this month before being distributed nationally from March.

Lead brewer John Casey says they aimed to make a "great-tasting beer".

"Many non-alcoholic beers are made by taking a conventional beer and boiling away the alcohol which can impact the taste," he said.

"From the start, we were determined to brew a non-alcoholic beer with the same process we’ve perfected over the last 259 years.

"It has taken two years of experimentation, but we’ve come up with a way to fully brew beer using a special yeast strain that only produces a very limited amount of alcohol."

Whether you’re a designated driver or just don’t fancy a drink, this sounds like a great option for non-drinkers on a night out.

Would you try it?