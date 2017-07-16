Greater Manchester Police's Twitter message for drug dealer: See you soon
Things haven’t gone to plan for a certain drug dealer in the Manchester area of late.
When the Middleton unit of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) discovered a sizeable quantity of a very ominous white powder abandoned in a hotel room, they were quick to point out that the hapless owner had failed to take his bags and ID with him before fleeing the scene.
The force took to Twitter, where they posted: “Dear Mr Drug Dealer,
“Next time you leave your hotel room in a hurry don’t leave your drugs behind
“We’ve your bags and ID too
“See you soon”.
But after gaining widespread attention online, the irresistibly cheeky tweeter just couldn’t resist poking fun at members of the public, looking to get involved.
You stay classy, GMP.
