Greater Manchester Police's Twitter message for drug dealer: See you soon

Things haven’t gone to plan for a certain drug dealer in the Manchester area of late.

When the Middleton unit of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) discovered a sizeable quantity of a very ominous white powder abandoned in a hotel room, they were quick to point out that the hapless owner had failed to take his bags and ID with him before fleeing the scene.

Dear Mr Drug Dealer



Next time you leave your hotel room in a hurry don't leave your drugs behind



We've your bags and ID too



See you soon pic.twitter.com/jHSw9mkzsy — GMP Middleton (@GMPMiddleton) July 15, 2017

That's a GMP Property bag ........ or are you just showing off ;-) — GMP Middleton (@GMPMiddleton) July 15, 2017

But after gaining widespread attention online, the irresistibly cheeky tweeter just couldn’t resist poking fun at members of the public, looking to get involved.

Only if you have a nose the size of Pinocchio — GMP Middleton (@GMPMiddleton) July 15, 2017

You stay classy, GMP.