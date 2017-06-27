Graham Norton’s mother delivers cutting remark about her son’s portrait

There are few things quite as Irish as an Irish mammy’s comment bringing you back down to earth at a moment of public recognition.

It even happens to the highest-profile of celebrities… Case in point, Graham Norton.

Graham Norton and his mother Rhoda

Norton was at the National Gallery for the unveiling of his portrait by artist Gareth Reid, who got the commission by winning the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year award.

Artist Gareth Reid with the portrait of Graham Norton.

Rhoda Norton’s immediate reaction after the unveiling was unflinchingly honest: “You didn’t flatter him, mind you.”

"You didn't flatter him". Graham Norton's mother tells is as she sees it tonight on Portrait of a Gallery at 9.35pm @NGIreland pic.twitter.com/B1jhnFyvts — RTE One (@RTEOne) June 27, 2017

Reid reassured her: “There’s no need for flattery.”

“No, I know he’s very good looking,” she continued. “I think it’s great now. It’s so informal looking.”

Frank Skinner, host of the Portrait Artist of the Year show, said: “I sense there’s a but coming,” with Norton joking, “I’ll email you”.