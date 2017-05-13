Graham Norton raises a glass to Terry Wogan during song nine of the Eurovision

From one legendary Irish broadcaster to another.

Graham Norton raised a glass, once again, to Terry Wogan during song nine of this year’s Eurovision.

When Wogan passed away in January 2016, Norton took to Twitter pay his respects to the Limerick native and in this tribute, he promised to always raise a glass in memory of him during the ninth song of the Eurovision.

And tonight just before the act took to the stage, Norton said: “Last year we started a mini tradition, so if you do have a drink in front of you, be it a wine or vodka, a beer, cocoa or tea, or even a glass of water, why not raise it with me now and toast the memory of the late great Terry Wogan - who always was and always will be the voice of Eurovision.”

Why song nine, I hear you ask?

This is a reference to the advice Wogan gave him about pouring himself a drink as early as possible during his Eurovision commentating duties.

Wogan would famously pour himself a glass a Baileys in the commentary box, around song 11 but as the years went on it became earlier and earlier, so they settled on song nine.

The ninth song is also a nod to the year the Cork native succeeded Wogan in the BBC role.

And he wasn't the only one to toast the late broadcaster, people on social media got behind the tradition too …

Aw. Graham's toast to Sir Terry Wogan *lifts Baileys* #Eurovision — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2017

Raise your glass Britain, to the great Terry Wogan #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/lkhwjokS9F — Matt Baker (@Mattsybaker) May 13, 2017

Number 9 now. Raise your glasses for the late great Sir Terry Wogan. God bless you Sir. #Eurovision — Davey Davey (@DaveyDavey360) May 13, 2017

Toasting a glass of wine for song number 9 in the memory of the great Terry Wogan #Eurovision ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TYEhCRVtVG — Nessa (@NessarTee) May 13, 2017

Terry was the BBC’s Eurovision commentator for almost 35 years.