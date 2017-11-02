Got spare annual leave left to use up? Here are some last minute travel ideas for December

The end of the year is fast approaching and if you still have annual leave to take, you might need some ideas on how to use it.

A recent survey by recruitment website Reed found that 40% of us fail to use our holiday allowance by the end of the year. While some employers let their staff carry it over, many don’t, and that means losing the holiday entitlement you work hard for all year.

We don’t need to tell you how important it is to get a bit of R&R, especially in the hectic lead up to Christmas, so here are some last minute deals to use those spare days in December.

For Christmas cheer

Zagreb’s Advent Christmas Festival

(Davor Rostuhar/PA)

Croatia is best known as a summer destination but the capital, Zagreb, is beautiful in winter. And if it’s Christmas cheer you want, the city’s Advent in Zagreb programme has lots to offer. There’s a huge ice-skating rink, an award winning Christmas market, live brass band concerts, a live nativity scene and an ice sculpture festival. This year there’s a new ‘Advent in the Tunnel’ experience where visitors can walk through a snowy tunnel beneath the city, surrounded by 3D visual effects and light displays.

For ski bunnies

Les Arcs, France

(Skitotal.com/PA)

Early season skiing has its perks – less crowds, cheaper prices and pre-Christmas excitement. Les Arcs, France, has plenty to offer skiers who can’t wait until February or March for some slope action. The runs are great for intermediate skiers, with varied sloops, long descents and plenty of steep options. You’ll be able to spot Mont Blanc on the higher slopes and get a view across the Peisey-Nancroix valley from the lower slopes. And if you’re worried about a potential lack of snow delivery in December, the lower slopes at Les Arcs have snow machines.

For homebodies

Yorkshire Dales

(The Malabar/PA)

Nestled in the Cumbrian hills lies the old market town of Sedbergh. It’s full of character, with quaint cobbled streets, historic houses and a market that dates back to the 13th century, but it’s also the perfect base for some winter walking with the Howgill Fells on the doorstep and the Lake District in easy reach. If you like solitude, you can pretty much guarantee you’ll have the fells to yourself in December. And if you like cheese, the home of Wensleydale is just down the road in Hawes.

For city slickers

Reykjavik, Iceland

(Iceland.is/PA)

Reykjavik’s colourful roofs will most likely be covered in snow in December, with temperatures hovering around zero degrees Celsius, but it’s arguably even more picturesque. Over the festive period, Jólakötturinn, also known as the Yule’s Cat from Icelandic folklore, is celebrated and there’s always the chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

For some peace and quiet

Isles of Scilly

(Isles of Scilly Travel/PA)

You don’t need to go far to get away from it all. The Isles of Scilly, just off the coast of Cornwall are unspoilt and uncrowded (especially in winter), with wildlife including puffins, Atlantic grey seals and birds. There are five inhabited and countless uninhabited islands and you won’t quite believe some of the white sandy beaches and blue seas are actually in the UK. The Tresco Abbey Garden is a bit of a botanical paradise and foodies will be spoilt for choice with award-winning restaurants and excellent local seafood.