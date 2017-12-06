Google has given us new Irish celebrities to claim

A user on Reddit’s r/Ireland feed has discovered a weird quirk on Google.

It has been discovered by u/andynrodgers that searching ’Irish celebrities’ brings up some interesting results.

While Liam, Bono, Colin Farrell and Gabriel Byrne all show their faces as expected - it seems that Ireland is getting revenge for all of our celebs which have been claimed by other countries by doing it ourselves.

Robert DeNiro, Jack Nicholson, Ben Stiller, Courtney Cox, Anna Faris, and Nicole Kidman are celebrities which are being touted as Irish by the search engine.

The results seem to change based on your location and device with different searches showing Mel Gibson, Casey Affleck and Keanu Reeves.

Audrey Hepburn too, weird!