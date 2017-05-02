Good Morning Britain's weather girl announces her pregnancy during live broadcast

Good Morning Britain’s weather girl Laura Tobin announced that she was pregnant mid-broadcast this morning.

The news was a complete surprise to everyone apart from her husband, Dean and their parents.

Not even her family knew.

Happy to say the long range forecast is blooming & that's not just the weather

I forecast a ray of sunshine ☀️ by the end of October🤰🏻 #Baby pic.twitter.com/crgbDB8KHU — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) May 2, 2017

“I literally can’t believe it’s May so I thought I’d do a little forecast looking ahead at what is coming up,’ she began.

“Now as we head through the summer months it’s looking likely to be drier and warmer than average, and as we head into September things will be blooming”.

Before adding: “But it won’t just be my dress, because I’m very pleased to let everyone know that come the end of October, I’ll be having my own little ray of sunshine”.

AMAZING NEWS: Here's the moment when @Lauratobin1 announced she is having a baby live on air! pic.twitter.com/LaKRKpJyn2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 2, 2017

Of course, TV host Piers Morgan’s reaction after congratulating her was to remind his co-worker that “Piers is a great name”.

Oh, Piers.