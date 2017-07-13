Gollum reads Trump's tweets and it’s precious

You may not immediately recognize actor Andy Serkis, it’s not until he opens his mouth that you quickly realise that he’s the man behind the famous Gollum of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

This week the actor paid a visit to Stephen Colbert on the Late Show promoting his new film, War for the Planet of the Apes.

As a big fan of the movies, the chat show host couldn’t pass up the opportunity of asking him to read a few things as the precious character.

And what best to read out than … the literary genius of Donald Trump.

The legend even jumped up on the chair to get into character.