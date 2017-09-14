Gogglebox returned last night but it was the commercial break that stole the show

Last night we welcomed Gogglebox Ireland back with open arms and it was immediately like it never left.

Michael Tea Higgins was there sporting a lovely red cardi, the ladies from the Liberties continue to be gas craic and the Tully twins were once again relating everything to farming.

The Tully twins making everything relate to farming is my favourite thing ever #GoggleboxIRL — Gina☄️ (@dreamsofgina) September 13, 2017

After the crew delivered some hilarious one-liners from the BBC show, Should I Marry My Cousin?, it was time for the commercial break.

'Would keep numbers down though wouldn't it, marrying your cousin? Be the same gang on both sides really' #GoggleboxIRL — Megan (@molly_finn_) September 13, 2017

Should I Marry My Cousin? "This must be set in Leitrim" 😂 #GoggleboxIRL Rory xx — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) September 13, 2017

This is when Focus Ireland debuted their new short film, I Can’t Sleep.

The four minute clip tells the story of a woman who is emerging from state care from two sides.

One side shows her life with the help and support from Focus Ireland and the other show what her life would be like without.

Heart-breaking.

TV3 has since been praised for dedicating a prime time television slot to such a worthy cause.

Just saw this brilliant ad during the break on #GoggleboxIRL. Fair play to @FocusIreland & @TV3Ireland. Class. https://t.co/eYbaGbIgA3 — Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) September 13, 2017

Hope you're all watching this powerful short film during #GoggleboxIRL for @FocusIreland — Jessica King (@Jess_King_) September 13, 2017

