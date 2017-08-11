GiveaHome has to be one of the best ideas we’ve heard in years ...

Musicians, refugees and local communities are coming together in homes all over the world to recognise the things that unite them: the shared love of music ... and the need for a place to call home.

Sofar Sounds and Amnesty International are encouraging people to join small, intimate gigs taking place on a huge global scale in support of the 20m plus refugees worldwide.

All you have to do is find a #GiveaHome gig in your city and enter to win tickets. All that is being asked is for you to give an optional donation to Amnesty International on entry.

Find out more on this great idea here.