Give your brain a workout with our Sunday quiz

The famous Cork tea has teamed up with Blackwater Distillery to introduce a limited edition batch in time for Christmas.

“I’ve been ugly laughing at the huge bear with the long legs for 10 minutes and the cats are becoming concerned.”

Since it was released it has received an abundance of ‘meh’ reviews for not pulling on the heartstrings as much as their past adverts, such as Buster the bouncing boxer, a man on the moon and Monty the penguin.