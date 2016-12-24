Girl discovers magical winter wonderland at boyfriend's home when returning for Christmas

One of the most enjoyable things to do at Christmas is dusting off that box of decorations that’s been sitting in the attic, and transforming your home into a magical winter wonderland.

Spending this Christmas with her boyfriend’s family, New Zealander Scarlett Cayford just wasn’t ready for the amount of Christmas cheer spread throughout the home.

From tinsel-lined bookshelves to Christmas-themed toilet paper, it was just so magical the 28-year-old had to spread the joy.

Who said tinsel was solely reserved for the tree?

Or baubles, for that matter…

And if you run out of space to hang said baubles, fear not.

Even the bannister was lined with festive lights.

And the door frames not forgotten either, of course.

There’s no better fun, than organised fun.

Note: stockings are out, penguin ornaments are in.

The table runner is also keeping in theme.

There’s a little slice of Christmas wherever you look…

Oh, and last but not least…

If you ask us, we think Scarlett’s boyfriend’s mother has absolutely nailed it.
