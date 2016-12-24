Girl discovers magical winter wonderland at boyfriend's home when returning for Christmas

One of the most enjoyable things to do at Christmas is dusting off that box of decorations that’s been sitting in the attic, and transforming your home into a magical winter wonderland.

Spending this Christmas with her boyfriend’s family, New Zealander Scarlett Cayford just wasn’t ready for the amount of Christmas cheer spread throughout the home.

From tinsel-lined bookshelves to Christmas-themed toilet paper, it was just so magical the 28-year-old had to spread the joy.

I am from New Zealand and so perhaps this level of Christmas is perfectly totally normal, but... — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

Who said tinsel was solely reserved for the tree?

The bookshelves have tinsel. This is in the spare room. pic.twitter.com/DZpYVWvGAY — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

Or baubles, for that matter…

Every light fitting has baubles. pic.twitter.com/8En4mEOEn8 — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

And if you run out of space to hang said baubles, fear not.

Or random jars filled with baubles that don't fit anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/CusaVYnkxI — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

Even the bannister was lined with festive lights.

This is the bannister. pic.twitter.com/B69ppcZF9c — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

And the door frames not forgotten either, of course.

Every doorway is LIT. pic.twitter.com/jxxSVUONCw — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

There’s no better fun, than organised fun.

She wanted all children home for tree decorating, so the decorations are laid out, itemized, ready. pic.twitter.com/9F0UyyDOtt — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

Note: stockings are out, penguin ornaments are in.

We have personalized figurines. pic.twitter.com/fQ4LZxVoYW — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

The table runner is also keeping in theme.

The table is Christmas. pic.twitter.com/B5JaO3lwmH — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

There’s a little slice of Christmas wherever you look…

Oh, and last but not least…

Nearly missed the toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/gfxVsWrjMj — Scarlett It Snow (@ScarlettCayford) December 23, 2016

If you ask us, we think Scarlett’s boyfriend’s mother has absolutely nailed it.