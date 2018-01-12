Girl, 11, who dreams of becoming a Washington Post journalist gets the sweetest response

An 11-year-old girl’s dreams of becoming a journalist got a huge boost from a major US media outlet, thanks to a tweet from a relative.

New York Times reporter Liam Stack tweeted to say that he found out his cousin’s daughter had secretly downloaded The Washington Post app and had been a “loyal reader” for the last two years.

Today I learned that my cousin’s 11 year old daughter somehow downloaded The Washington Post app — without my cousin’s knowledge — at the age of 9 and has been a loyal reader for the last two years. — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018

According to Stack, she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post when she grows up.

(11 is about the age at which I started reading The Times international section cover-to-cover every day, side note.) — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018

His tweet was spotted by the little girl’s dream employer, which responded by telling Stack she had an “open invite” to spend the day with them.

Please tell her that she has an open invite to spend a day with us. (And that @PostBaron keeps a jar of peanut M&MS in his office.)



We're all very excited to work for her someday. — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 11, 2018

They wrote: “We’re all very excited to work for her someday.”

The gesture seems to have made people’s day.

Sweetest thing ever. With world news as it currently (horribly) is, this made my day. I've just downloaded your app and plan to subscribe, too. How could I not? Love from Australia. — Skye (@daisystreet) January 12, 2018

Class. Class act right there. — Kara Casanova (@casanova_kara) January 12, 2018

Nicely done WaPo, nicely done! Time to renew my subscription! In this era of continual nastiness, a bit of kindness and encouragement is greatly appreciated! Can not love this more! — Stacie (@StaciesOnTheBay) January 11, 2018