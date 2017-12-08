Giphy reveals its most popular gifs of the year

The internet’s go-to library for gifs has revealed the top 25 gifs of 2017, perhaps the most important end-of-year list of them all.

As well as revealing what we’ve all been turning to the most when reacting to the latest news on Twitter, Giphy also had some impressive stats to announce.

The standout number being the fact that two billion gifs are shared every single day, according to the site.

Without further ado then, here are the 10 most popular gifs of 2017.

1. Love Gnome by Anna Hrachovec – 340m views

Stop Motion Love GIF by Mochimochiland - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. White Guy Blinking – 226m views

Excuse Me Wow GIF by Mashable - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. DNCE’s Waving Pug – 215m views

Bom Dia Hello GIF by DNCE - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. The Fall Out Boy Llama – 197m views

Dance Dancing GIF by Fall Out Boy - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Excited NFL Celebration – 180m views

Junior Galette GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Good Morning GIF – 175m views

Happy Good Morning GIF by GIPHY Studios Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. GS Warriors Happy Fan Dance – 165m views

Golden State Warriors Dancing GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. ‘Nope’ Rat – 154m views

Nono GIF by GIPHY Studios Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Bryan Cranston F-Bomb – 138m views

Angry Bryan Cranston GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Wonder Woman Happy Dance – 135m views

Happy Wonder Woman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And with that, the most fun list of 2017 is complete.

