Gingers rejoice: Red-headed emojis could be on the way

Redheads, Ron Weasley fans or loyal supporters of Prince Harry may finally be getting what they want most in the world – a ginger emoji.

The amount of updates apple have went through and STILL no ginger emoji. This is not cool, this is discrimination, not ok — daisy (@daisy_thornton) January 15, 2017

It makes me feel unloved that there is no ginger emoji. Talk about leaving out a minority 😩👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿 👧< there's a yellow and no ginger! — P (@PiaBlythe) January 14, 2017

why do we need emojis of 6 different types of folders but still have no ginger emoji I ask you — megs (@megharding13) January 13, 2017

The pain could be over as the quest to add red hair to the host of emojis on your keyboard has taken a step forward. The issue will be discussed at the Unicode Technical Committee meeting next week.

(Apple/Emojipedia composite)

There are a variety of options for the team at Unicode, which designs the emojis, including a man and a woman with red hair and options to make all “people” emojis ginger, like the haircut or waving emoji.

We’ll wait with bated breath for a fully inclusive hair colour emoji. One thing’s for sure – the minute it happens, Ed Sheeran is going to be inundated with tweets.

I can't wait for the Ed sheeran concert 💚🎤(no ginger man emoji) — becky gohde (@beckygohde) April 7, 2015

One time I wrote a poem about gingers and dedicated it to @edsheeran 🔥 (would also like to point out that there is no ginger emoji) #haters pic.twitter.com/J6jXzhS2zA — K I A N A (@Kiana_Kawai) November 30, 2016

PHOTOGRAPH BY ED SHEERAN OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO👶🏻👏🏽 (no ginger haired emoji😢) @edsheeran — georgie🌻 (@awksdanosaur) May 11, 2015