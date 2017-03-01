Gin lovers, there's a new festival in Galway we think you might be interested in

Lovers of Gin mark your diary because the Latin Quarter in Galway city will soon play host to a gin festival.

Gin Fest will be a 4 day celebration of all things gin from Thursday March 30 to Sunday April 2.

The festival promises a weekend of gin-joyment, master classes and tastings, gin afternoon tea, gin trails, food and gin pairings, gin cocktails and competitions, blind tastings, gin launches, gin and reels, and lots more.

Gin, gin and more gin.

The focus of the festival is to encourage people to try a variety of gin and tonic brands now available on the market, from Irish to international creations.

There will also be a focus on the education side of how gin is made for both the trade and public, learning about the perfect serve when choosing garnishes for various types of gin and how tonics enhance the flavour of your drink.

In essence you’ll be a ‘ginius’ at the end of the festival.

For further detail and a full programme of events taking place during The Latin Quarter Gin Fest, visit www.latinquartergalway.ie or follow ‘Latin Quarter Galway’ on social media. Enjoy alcohol responsibly www.drinkaware.ie.