Gigi Hadid is launching a make-up collection with Maybelline: Here’s what we know so far

Celebrity make-up collections are the celebrity fragrances of 2017, it seems, with Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Cheryl all launching ranges this year.

The latest star to turn her hand to make-up is not a surprising one: Gigi Hadid has been modelling for Maybelline for more nearly three years, and with hundreds of campaigns and catwalks under her belt, it’s no wonder the American-born beauty wanted to get into the lab to create her own cosmetics.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

The 22-year-old has been previewing the Gigi X Maybelline collection for her 36 million Instagram followers ahead of its November UK launch – and getting fans very excited in the process. Well who wouldn’t want to steal some beauty tips from one of the world’s most in-demand models (who also happens to go out with Zayn Malik)?

So what’s the collection like? Here’s what we know about Gigi X Maybelline so far…

#gigixmaybelline is almost here! ? head over to @maybelline for more sneak peaks and extra updates ?? x A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

1. The inspiration

The Gigi X Maybelline range is split into three parts: East Coast Glam, West Coast Glow and the Jetsetter Palette.

Inspired by the 22-year-old’s own jet-set lifestyle, the products are intended to be easy to use, versatile and ‘buildable’ – because who doesn’t have to do a quick make-up touch-up in their private jet while hopping between cities?

Gigi says the East Coast products “can be used and added on throughout the day for one of my favourite chic and badass day-to-night looks.”

While the West Coast collection is all about “sun-kissed skin and vibrant lips”.

2. The products

Unlike Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand, Gigi’s range isn’t meant to be exhaustive, so it focuses on colour cosmetics rather than complexion products.

The East Coast Glow collection (products are sold separately) comprises tinted primer, liquid strobe, liquid eyeliner, mascara, two eye contour palettes, an eye contour brush and three lipsticks with matching liners. The lipsticks come in a variety of pinky nudes.

The West Coast Glow look is made up of the same products in different shades, the only other difference being the eyeliner is gel rather than liquid. The lipsticks are a trio of reds from bright scarlet to deep crimson.

But the product fans are getting most excited about is the Jetsetter Palette, which contains bronzer, blush, powder highlight, concealer, lip gloss and eyeshadow black powder eyeliner plus two mini brushes and a mirror.

This all-in-one wonder is meant for on-the-go application, so you don’t have to lug your whole make-up bag with you on your travels. “I didn’t want to have to open my make-up bag in the car or on a plane and take all the products out and worry about dropping anything, or having somewhere to set it while I held my mirror,” Gigi explains.

Tell us which #gigixmaybelline collection you’re most excited for: East Coast Glam ?, West Coast Glow ??or Jetsetter? ?? Get all three collections online now @ultabeauty in the U.S., and visit your country's Maybelline website to find out when it will be available around the ??. A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

3. The prices

Ireland prices haven’t been released yet, but judging by the US collection we’re looking at the usual affordable Maybelline level, at $14.99 (around €12.70) per individual product and $30 (around €25.50) for the Jetsetter Palette.

4. The fan reaction

Gigi’s collection launched in America today, but so far only a couple of insiders have managed to get their hands on the products.

i got my hands on the ALL NEW #gigixmaybelline collection & IM OBSESSED ?? @gigihadid @maybelline get this look!! : @ultabeauty ?? A post shared by jordyn jones (@jordynjones) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Reactions have generally been positive, although some people have pointed out that, especially compared to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, which has a massive 40 shades of foundation, the Gigi x Maybelline collection doesn’t cater to women of colour very well.

#CosmoAwards, here I gooooooo! ?? Make up by @gatomakeup w #GIGIxMaybelline ?? #MaybellineEspaña #EmbajadoraMaybelline A post shared by Miriam Giovanelli (@miriamgiovanelli) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

4. The release date

The Gigi x Maybelline has a UK release date of November 9, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to try the products ourselves. To make sure you don’t miss it, sign up to the waiting list on the Boots website to be notified when the collection lands in store.