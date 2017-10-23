Gigi Hadid is launching a make-up collection with Maybelline: Here’s what we know so far
Celebrity make-up collections are the celebrity fragrances of 2017, it seems, with Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Cheryl all launching ranges this year.
The latest star to turn her hand to make-up is not a surprising one: Gigi Hadid has been modelling for Maybelline for more nearly three years, and with hundreds of campaigns and catwalks under her belt, it’s no wonder the American-born beauty wanted to get into the lab to create her own cosmetics.
The 22-year-old has been previewing the Gigi X Maybelline collection for her 36 million Instagram followers ahead of its November UK launch – and getting fans very excited in the process. Well who wouldn’t want to steal some beauty tips from one of the world’s most in-demand models (who also happens to go out with Zayn Malik)?
So what’s the collection like? Here’s what we know about Gigi X Maybelline so far…
1. The inspiration
The Gigi X Maybelline range is split into three parts: East Coast Glam, West Coast Glow and the Jetsetter Palette.
Inspired by the 22-year-old’s own jet-set lifestyle, the products are intended to be easy to use, versatile and ‘buildable’ – because who doesn’t have to do a quick make-up touch-up in their private jet while hopping between cities?
INTRODUCING the #GIGIxMAYBELLINE WEST COAST GLOW COLLECTION: everything you need to get my favorite golden shimmer eye, sun-kissed skin, and vibrant lip! Feels effortless and sexy ?? ?? xx Available at @ultabeauty online on October 22 for the US !!! Visit your country's @Maybelline site to see when it'll all be available in your country ????
Gigi says the East Coast products “can be used and added on throughout the day for one of my favourite chic and badass day-to-night looks.”
INTRODUCING the #GIGIxMAYBELLINE EAST COAST GLAM COLLECTION. The Gigi x @Maybelline East Coast Glam products, sold separately, can be used and added-on throughout the day for one of my favorite chic & badass day-to-night looks ! xx Available at @ultabeauty online on 10/22 for the US ! Visit your country's Maybelline site to see when it's available ?? ??
While the West Coast collection is all about “sun-kissed skin and vibrant lips”.
2. The products
Unlike Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand, Gigi’s range isn’t meant to be exhaustive, so it focuses on colour cosmetics rather than complexion products.
The East Coast Glow collection (products are sold separately) comprises tinted primer, liquid strobe, liquid eyeliner, mascara, two eye contour palettes, an eye contour brush and three lipsticks with matching liners. The lipsticks come in a variety of pinky nudes.
@gigihadid’s East Coast look is all about an edgy cosmopolitan glam, with the perfect nude lip and winged liner. She’s wearing the cool eye contour palette, liquid eyeliner, and lip in ‘taura’. Get the entire collection today online at @ultabeauty if you’re in the US! ???? and visit your country’s Maybelline website to find out when it will be available near you! #gigixmaybelline
The West Coast Glow look is made up of the same products in different shades, the only other difference being the eyeliner is gel rather than liquid. The lipsticks are a trio of reds from bright scarlet to deep crimson.
INTRODUCING the #GIGIxMAYBELLINE WEST COAST GLOW COLLECTION: everything you need to get my favorite golden eye, sun-kissed skin, and vibrant lip! Feels effortless and sexy ?? ?? xx Available at @ultabeauty online on October 22 for the US !!! Visit your country's @Maybelline site to see when it'll all be available in your country ????
But the product fans are getting most excited about is the Jetsetter Palette, which contains bronzer, blush, powder highlight, concealer, lip gloss and eyeshadow black powder eyeliner plus two mini brushes and a mirror.
This all-in-one wonder is meant for on-the-go application, so you don’t have to lug your whole make-up bag with you on your travels. “I didn’t want to have to open my make-up bag in the car or on a plane and take all the products out and worry about dropping anything, or having somewhere to set it while I held my mirror,” Gigi explains.
3. The prices
Ireland prices haven’t been released yet, but judging by the US collection we’re looking at the usual affordable Maybelline level, at $14.99 (around €12.70) per individual product and $30 (around €25.50) for the Jetsetter Palette.
4. The fan reaction
Gigi’s collection launched in America today, but so far only a couple of insiders have managed to get their hands on the products.
Reactions have generally been positive, although some people have pointed out that, especially compared to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, which has a massive 40 shades of foundation, the Gigi x Maybelline collection doesn’t cater to women of colour very well.
4. The release date
The Gigi x Maybelline has a UK release date of November 9, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to try the products ourselves. To make sure you don’t miss it, sign up to the waiting list on the Boots website to be notified when the collection lands in store.
