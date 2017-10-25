Get the tissues out, it’s Dobbo’s last Six One News

RTÉ’s Brian Dobson with sign off the Six One News for the last time this evening after 21 years delivering us the headlines.

Dobson has co-anchored the Six One News since 1996, making him the most recognisable faces in the Irish media world.

Lovably known as Dobbo, the 57-year-old will now join Rachael English, Dr Gavin Jennings and Audrey Carville on the RTE Radio One show, Morning Ireland.

Bloody hell, Dobbo's last Six One is today? Genuinely the end of an era! — Paddy Duffy (@PaddyDuffy) October 25, 2017

A replacement for Mr Dobson is expected to be announced in the coming days.