Get ready to be way more impressed than you might have anticipated over speed stacking

Speed stacking is one of those peculiar things that is so incredibly impressive, but no one can really quite figure out why.

If you haven’t had the chance to be wowed by the skills of this unusual sport, it’s pretty simple. You have a bunch of cups and you have to stack them up and down as fast as you can.

Yesterday saw a World Sport Stacking Association event in Scotland, and get ready to be unbelievably impressed by the seemingly simple formula of the sport.

Nope, these videos aren’t speeded up – the competitors really do move that fast.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone out there who wasn’t totally obsessed with speed stacking.

The one skill I really need to bring back into my life is being good at speed stacking — Danielle Caskey (@dani_caskey) July 10, 2017

i think about speed cup stacking literally everyday — PUCHICA VOS (@honduranfood) May 13, 2017

speed cup stacking, thats where the girls and fame are — Cal 🌐 (@calciferous) March 17, 2017

For all the people who have trouble with simpler displays of hand-eye co-ordination (like throwing and catching a ball), these kind of skills are merely a dream.