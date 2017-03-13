Get kitted out for St Patrick's Day with one of these outrageous Shamrock suits

Is there a better way to celebrate St Patrick's Day then dressing up in green and strutting your stuff around the parade?

Well if there is we haven't heard of it, although Irish company Fruitysuits.com may offer a slight alteration to this tried and tested ritual.

For the men among us, there is another option worth trying out and that is a Shamrock suit.

Instead of merely dressing in various shades of green in honour of St Patrick, you can now display your pride in place then by dressing yourself in a snazzy suit destroyed in Shamrocks.

Sounds like fun.

This jazzy get-up is designed in Ireland and can be delivered within two business days of purchase in the Republic of Ireland.

The last date to order in time for St Patrick's Day is March 14, so if you want one of these bad boys, you better be quick!