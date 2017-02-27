German police have absolutely no time for a Twitter troll who had some colourful opinions about the Heidelberg attack

German police have hit back at a Twitter user who shared some colourful opinions about the recent Heidelberg attack that killed one and injured two more.

The Mannheim Police shared an update on the recent Heidelberg attack – in which a man deliberately drove into a group of pedestrians in the German city – notifying its followers the suspect was a 35-year-old German citizen.

@KareemLailah @PolizeiMannheim is he fuck German. He's a fucking Muslim. Fuck the lot of them out of the West. — Brexit Means Brexit (@woodside2010) February 25, 2017

The original tweet was then translated from German into English by Twitter user @KareemLailah, which attracted a colourful response from another Tweeter – who claims to be “Anti-EU”, “Anti-Islamification” and a “Pro-Trump Brit”- writing: “is he fuck German. He’s a fucking Muslim. Fuck the lot of them out of the West.”

Mannheim Police were quick to respond to the user – who goes by the name Brexit Means Brexit – simply asking the question we were all thinking: “WTF are you talking about?”.

German authorities say the suspect of Saturday’s attack had exited his rented car holding a kitchen knife and was then shot in the stomach by police soon after. The suspect, a German student from the city of Heidelberg, is in hospital – his condition is not life-threatening.

Three people were injured in the attack, with one later dying. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.