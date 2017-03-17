George Osborne just became editor of the Evening Standard and everyone is confused

Former chancellor George Osborne had been appointed editor of the London Evening Standard, its owner Evgeny Lebedev has announced on Twitter.

Not only will Osborne be taking up a new role – replacing Sarah Sands, who is leaving to join the BBC – he’ll be holding on to his job as an MP.

The announcement was surprising to say the least and left people feeling somewhat confused.

Osborne briefly worked as a freelance journalist for the Daily Telegraph’s Peterborough diary column after failing to gain a place on The Times trainee scheme in 1993.

After that he committed to his political life, working on John Major’s unsuccessful election campaign team in 1997 and speech writing for William Hague. He became the MP for Tatton in 2001, rising to the position of chancellor in David Cameron’s coalition government in 2010.

The news of Osborne’s new role, along with his lack of journalistic experience, made some Twitter users feel like they may be under the influence of something nefarious.

Not only is it a surprising choice, the fact that he intends to remain an MP led one Labour MP to raise questions about a potential conflict of interests. Osborne also acts as a consultant in the city.

Not to mention, it does seem kind of impractical, geographically speaking.

Just when you thought the world couldn’t get any stranger.
