George Osborne is enjoying his new role if the front page of the Evening Standard is anything to go by

George Osborne has thrown himself into his new role as Evening Standard editor with a lot of enthusiasm, particularly when it comes to Theresa May.

The British Prime Minister has been the subject of more than a few highly critical front pages since Osborne took charge of the London newspaper, but even she might be surprised by this one.

That’s May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, Photoshopped on to a picture of Dr Evil and Mini Me of Austin Powers fame.

May has agreed to give Northern Ireland £1 billion in extra funding as part of a deal with the DUP to prop up her minority Government.

Under a “supply and confidence” arrangement intended to last for the full Parliament, the DUP guarantees that its 10 MPs will vote with the Government on the Queen’s Speech, the Budget, and legislation relating to Brexit and national security.

The front page has received a lot of attention online, with some people questioning the quality of the Photoshop.

While others see potential work opportunities on the cards.

Osborne, who was sacked by May when she became Prime Minister, is reminding some people of J Jonah Jameson, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

But the former chancellor’s front pages do seem to be winning him some new fans.

As well as provoking fear.

All in all Osborne seems to be having a great time in his new job.

Osborne’s former boss David Cameron probably isn’t a fan though, given his thoughts on the DUP deal.

May said the agreement would “enable us to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom, give us the certainty we require as we embark on our departure from the European Union, and help us build a stronger and fairer society at home”.

It certainly doesn’t look like George agrees…
