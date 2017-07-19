Gender pay gap: 6 tips for negotiating equal pay

The BBC have revealed the names of all the stars earning over £150,000 for the first time ever – and, as in many organisations, the gender pay gap has come into question.

Out of the 96 people earning above that threshold, only 34 of them are women, including Claudia Winkleman – earning between £450,000 and £499,000 (dwarfed by Chris Evans’ £2 million-plus pay packet). She’s followed by Alex Jones (£400,000 to £449,999) and Fiona Bruce, Tess Daly and Vanessa Feltz (all on £350,000-£399,999).

While their hefty salaries are nothing to be sniffed at, no women at the BBC earn more than £500,000, and half of all the women named on the list are in the lowest £150,000-£199,999 band.

Chris Evans topped the list of highest earners at the BBC, with Graham Norton in third place (Yui Mok/John Stillwell/PA)

Director general Lord Tony Hall acknowledged that there was a 10% gender pay gap between women and men at the BBC, but said this compared with 18% in UK society as a whole. He vowed to close the gender pay gap by 2020.

Nick Robinson, for example, is on £250,000 to £299,000, which is more than female presenter Mishal Husain, who also presents TV news for the corporation, and their colleague Sarah Montague doesn’t even make the list.

The Equality Act 2010 gives a right to equal pay between women and men for equal work. The law says a woman can claim equal pay with a man working for the same employer at the same workplace or at another branch or parent organisation.

So how do you go about making sure you’re being paid fairly at work, whether you’re earning above £150,000 or not? We’ve asked some experts for their advice.

1. Have open conversations about salary with your male colleagues

#BBCpay story is a clear example about why we should all be open about salaries. Protocol of not talking about salaries entrenches privilege — Rosie Ball (@Rosiee_B) July 19, 2017

Mike Taylor, managing director at Accelerating Experience, says: “Being open is difficult when the reality is that more often than not men are higher paid in some job roles, compared to women in the same role and women may not want to approach the conversation.

“Women need to be confident in conversations with colleagues and there is no time like the present to have a go at talking to colleagues openly. These types of conversations should also be with male colleagues, so be prepared to ask the question and have the confidence to do so.”

2. Look at the market, not just your own company

“Most people do not work for the employer paying the most, so I say to focus on the overall market pay for the job,” says Katie Donovan, founder of Equal Pay Negotiations.

“Statistically, women should assume they are underpaid. You just need to do a little research to confirm it. I recommend you start the conversation with your boss with the fact that you just realised how underpaid you are for the market and ask for the employer to correct the problem.”

3. Focus on your own strengths in meetings about pay

If you're not worth a lot, just tax more. xx A post shared by DD Never (@fireandfem) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

It’s not necessarily going to work in your favour to bring up how much other people earn in a meeting about your own salary (as unfair as that sounds).

Mike says: “What is important in these types of meetings is that you ask your employer for parity of pay, putting the onus back on the employer. In these types of discussions, it is vital to focus on your strengths and the value you bring to the company.”

While Sue Shaw, from HR consultancy JourneyHR, says: “While it may seem tempting to compare yourself to colleagues who may be earning more, particularly where you suspect a gender pay issue, this is ineffective and may provoke a defensive manager.

“Instead of comparisons to others or saying your pay is ‘unfair’, you should highlight your personal strengths and reasons why you deserve a rise. Explaining your job description, output and overall work ethic will resonate well with your employer. However, be prepared to receive feedback.”



4. Remember that it isn’t unprofessional to talk about your pay

“Many employees feel embarrassed or uncomfortable asking for a raise,” Sue says. “This often prevents people addressing the issue with their employer altogether. It is important to remember that it is your right to request a pay rise and the employer’s duty to provide actionable steps.”

Enrique Garcia, employment law consultant for the ELAS Group, adds: “An employee cannot lawfully be barred from making enquiries about pay or disclosing their own pay when looking into equal pay. However, another employee is not obliged to disclose their own pay, nor may an employee disclose somebody else’s pay.”

5. Stand up for all women by standing up for yourself

Natasha Guerra, co-founder of coworking operator, Runway East, says: “I’ve been in similar circumstances, and I believe it’s actually your responsibility as a woman to take action if you find out you’re being paid less than a man who’s doing the same job (assuming you’ve also been in the job for the same time). Gather evidence to prove there’s a gap, go to your boss and politely but firmly demand a pay rise.

“It’s scary, but you need to stand up for yourself and others. By demanding equal pay, you’re not only getting what you deserve, you’re also making it easier for your coworkers and for future generations, and that’s why its your responsibility. Women in workplaces everywhere need to see their individual battles for equal pay as part of a larger movement towards equality.”

6. Take further action if you don’t think you’re being treated fairly

No caption needed — stronger than the strongest 💪🏼💥⚡️ A post shared by dot (@stopthedot.official) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

So what about if you know that a male colleague doing the same role earns more than you, and you can’t get a pay rise?

Kim Hayton, head of HR at FDR Law, says: “If you believe that you are being paid less due to gender discrimination, make sure that you know all the facts. Gather information on current pay practices and rates to be sure to determine if gender is a contributing reason.

“If you think you aren’t being treated fairly, you can talk, or write, to your employer to try to resolve the issue informally. It’s worth reiterating to your employer that addressing any pay gaps now, in advance of the new legislation, not only shows that they are compliant with the law, but can prevent a costly, and public, claim.

“Employers will often argue that the job you are claiming equality with is not, in fact, equal to yours, so you should have clearly outlined reasons why you feel the two jobs are equal before starting a case. If you are unsuccessful, you can then make a claim for lost earnings through an employment tribunal, which will establish if there are sufficient grounds for compensation to be paid. However, be aware that there are strict time limits on when you can lodge a claim.”