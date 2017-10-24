Gender neutral parenting: Should we all be raising our kids without stereotypes?

On the high street, baby clothes are still divided by a lot of pink newborn clothes for girls, and blue or green for boys – and what’s the harm, you might wonder? There’s an argument though, that if we’re conforming to gender stereotypes before a child can walk or talk (or before they’ve even left the womb!) then we’re setting them up to accept traditional gender roles throughout their lives too.

Paloma Faith has said she is raising her child, who she gave birth to in December, gender neutral. Speaking to The Mirror at the Q Awards, she explained she wouldn’t be dressing them in stereotypical boy/girl colours and will avoid putting pressure on the child’s own gender identification. The singer, who hasn’t yet revealed the sex of the baby, isn’t the only celeb who’s doing it – Russell Brand and Gabby Logan have spoken out about raising their children to be ‘gender fluid’ in the past too.

But what does gender neutral parenting (GNP) involve and should we all be doing it?

What exactly is it?

(Thinkstock/PA)

Raising children in a gender-neutral environment is not about androgyny or being anti-feminine or anti-masculine. There are theories claiming that gender roles are completely learned, and others that gender is a blend of biological and cultural influences, so GNP is about not pushing children into one gender or another, but allowing kids to do what comes naturally and explore – whether that falls into what’s typically considered ‘girly’, ‘boyish’ or ‘somewhere in between’.

“Broadly speaking, gender neutral parenting is about challenging the idea that children need to be defined or divided by an assigned gender category, and the stereotypes attached to these,” says consultant clinical psychologist, and author of The Supermum Myth, Dr Rachel Andrew.

“For people who see this as ‘anti-masculine’ or ‘anti-feminine’, I think that’s the point – this suggests that people have ideas about what masculine or feminine is – and gender neutral parenting is about helping parents to deconstruct these ideas.”

In BBC documentary No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free? Dr Javid Abdelmoneim explored whether gender-neutral treatment could change how seven-year-olds think (because, he says, that’s the age by which children fully identify as a particular gender). Crucially, most of the kids on the programme already had very ingrained, polarised notions of what men and women’s roles were, while in the same programme, one of the UK’s leading experts in brain imaging and neuroscience revealed there is no such thing as a male or female brain type – instead, it’s shaped during childhood.

How do I raise my kids gender neutral?

(Thinkstock/PA)

The trick is to see gender as a fluid scale, rather than 100% masculine or 100% feminine. Consumerism doesn’t help though – there’s strict gender segregation in clothing, toys and activities for children. And the stereotypes we see in the children’s market connect with the inequalities we see in adult life. Some work is being done though – the Let Toys Be Toys campaign is challenging toy and publishing industries to stop ‘limiting children’s interests’ by promoting some toys as only suitable for one sex.

It’s not just about toys though, often the language used to talk to girls and boys is different, as is the way they are ‘expected’ to behave – girls might be called “princess” while boys might be told to be “brave”, for example. Gender stereotyping in adults matters too; if they always see their mother washing the dishes and their father mowing the lawn, children pick this up.

As parents, the messages we give our children are ones that are often life-long,” says Dr Andrew. Her advice for parents who want to raise their children in an environment with less gender stereotypes is to be more “self aware”.

She says: “Once you think about trying to parent in this way, it can be a real eye-opener. Start by noticing the ways that children are defined by their gender – from clothes and toys to the way people speak or behave towards them. Notice how you behave towards your own child or children, and how this may be affected by gender. Once you notice this, make a choice to try to change the way you behave – just thinking about and noticing can be helpful in making choices about what you want to change.”

Sweden is one country addressing the issue. Last year they added a gender-neutral pronoun, “hen” to their vocabulary and one clothing chain there has done away with boys and girls’ clothes sections. We should also mention that John Lewis have done a similar thing here, branding their own-label clothing as simply ‘boys & girls’, rather than one or the other.

is it really so bad if girls want to be ‘girls’ and boys ‘boys’?

(Thinkstock/PA)

As much as letting children be whoever they want to be may sound obvious, it’s a contentious topic in the world of parenting. According to a study this year though, gender stereotypes about intellectual ability emerge early in children. It found that before the age of 6, girls were more likely to label boys as “really, really smart” than their own gender, and steer themselves away from games intended for kids with a high intellect. The researchers said that these stereotypes discourage women’s pursuit of prestigious careers, like physics and philosophy.

Men and boys suffer as a result of gender stereotyping too, of course. Robert Webb’s new book How Not To Be A Boy unpicks the issues with masculinity and femininity growing up, and as he says in his book, not crying, not discussing feelings and being tough, are often established in boys early on. The link between those deeply ingrained societal expectations and the fact that three out of four suicides are by men, can’t be ignored.

GNP isn’t about forcing children not to be one way or another. Pink clothing isn’t off limits, monster trucks aren’t banned – it’s about everything being on the table and children being free to play or wear or act whichever way makes them happy. So no, it’s not a problem if girl wants to push a buggy around, as long as she’s equally encouraged to play doctor, kick a football or build a fort (and grows up to believe she can have three kids and be a CEO if she so wishes).

Let’s face it though, with ingrained gender roles everywhere you look, it isn’t that easy to raise kids to think otherwise, but the hope of GNP is that they will grow up fighting gender stereotypes instead of accepting them.

“I think it’s very difficult to be entirely gender neutral,” Dr Andrew says, “however, I do think we can all try to be more aware of these stereotypes and how we reinforce them.

“The biggest potential benefit is that our children grow up knowing that they have a larger array of choices regarding their identity and how they relate to others.”