Gavin James' cover of La La Land's hit song; better than the original?

Much to Lin Manuel Miranda fan's dismay, La La Land took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song at last night’s Oscar ceremony.

The song, City of Stars, was sung by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the blockbuster film and composed by Justin Hurwitz.

Shortly before the award was presented, John Legend performed a mash up of the hit along with the other La La Land original nominated, Audition (The Fools Who Dream).

Since then, Gavin James has gotten his hands on the hit and to be honest we think his cover is better than the original.

*Ducks from La La Land fans*

Who knew he could play the ‘mouth trumpet’?