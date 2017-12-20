Gary Lineker is using his Walkers contacts to help out UK homeless charities this Christmas

Gary Lineker has pulled some strings to get a whole bunch of Walkers crisps delivered to homeless charity Crisis, following an appeal on Twitter.

The former England striker is the face of the crisps brand and was out in South Africa filming for them when he was asked if he could support Crisis in its search for snacks this Christmas.

Before long the presenter had been tagged into the conversation, and responded in no time at all to say he was working on it.

Walkers confirmed that it would be sending 3,200 bags to Crisis – 35 cases of cheese and onion, 35 ready salted, 10 salt and vinegar, and 20 prawn cocktail.

