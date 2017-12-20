Gary Lineker is using his Walkers contacts to help out UK homeless charities this Christmas

Gary Lineker has pulled some strings to get a whole bunch of Walkers crisps delivered to homeless charity Crisis, following an appeal on Twitter.

The former England striker is the face of the crisps brand and was out in South Africa filming for them when he was asked if he could support Crisis in its search for snacks this Christmas.

#CrisisXmas London is looking for donations of snacks - crisps, chocolates and biscuits to keep our guests and volunteers going. Donations are welcome at our Bermondsey warehousehttps://t.co/D3dPniQNXJ — Crisis (@crisis_uk) December 19, 2017

Before long the presenter had been tagged into the conversation, and responded in no time at all to say he was working on it.

.@GaryLineker - don't suppose you could have a word with those nice people at @walkers_crisps could you? Best, as ever, AS @crisis_uk — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) December 19, 2017

Good timing, I’m filming an advert with them now in Cape Town and have had a word. They would be delighted to help and someone will be in touch. https://t.co/GST4nVXrj6 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 19, 2017

Thanks for the heads up @GaryLineker. We would be delighted to help this noble cause (@crisis_uk), we will be in touch soon @alstewitn! https://t.co/vXp5aUGq1c — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) December 19, 2017

Walkers confirmed that it would be sending 3,200 bags to Crisis – 35 cases of cheese and onion, 35 ready salted, 10 salt and vinegar, and 20 prawn cocktail.