Gardaí in Clonmel played at a local tea dance and it look like great craic

The Community Gardaí of Clonmel wowed the crowd, of up to 150 senior citizens, last week at a local Afternoon Tea dance.

The musicians, one on keyboards and one on guitar, are members of the An Garda Síochána band and as you can see by the video, they’re very talented.

Playing the song made famous by Nathan Carter, Wagon Wheel, the locals jived to their heart's content, even dragging the other Gardaí up to join them.

For those not in the know, the Garda band were established shortly after the establishment of An Garda Síochána. It gave its first public performance on Dun Laoghaire Pier on Easter Monday, 1923.

Since then it’s been going from strength to strength, performing for official Garda functions, International Rugby and Soccer events, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Rose of Tralee International Festival.