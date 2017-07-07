Gardai help reunite man with his wedding suit hours before wedding

A groom has been reunited with his suit after leaving it in the boot of a taxi on his way to his wedding in Dublin.

CAN. YOU. IMAGINE?

The man got a silver taxi from Gardiner St. to the Regency Hotel in Whitehall at around 3pm but left his suit in the boot of the car.

The sound lads of An Garda Síochána‏ quickly issued an appeal this afternoon for the driver to bring the outfit to the Regency Hotel in Whitehall where the man was getting hitched.

Grooms Suit Taxi dropping male passenger to Regency Hotel

today left wedding suit in boot Wedding 4pm today HELP! Pls

return ASAP to Hotel — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 7, 2017

The taxi driver obliged and the man is now happily married.