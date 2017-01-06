Garda Traffic pokes fun at drug courier delivering 'spicebox with extra herbs'

Back to Discover Home

This driver was stopped by gardaí for failing to display a valid NCT cert, but a subsequent search of the car turned up two lunchboxes packed with cannabis.

The crew staffing the GardaTraffic twitter account are well known for their tongue-in-cheek humour, and this arrest was no exception.

The drugs were seized and a court date will follow.
KEYWORDS: Cannabis

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover