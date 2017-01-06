Garda Traffic pokes fun at drug courier delivering 'spicebox with extra herbs'
This driver was stopped by gardaí for failing to display a valid NCT cert, but a subsequent search of the car turned up two lunchboxes packed with cannabis.
The crew staffing the GardaTraffic twitter account are well known for their tongue-in-cheek humour, and this arrest was no exception.
The drugs were seized and a court date will follow.
Dublin Gardaí stop delivery man for no NCT & discovered he was delivering a spice box...with extra herbs! Cannabis seized court to follow. pic.twitter.com/pHqUgjmfKy— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 6, 2017
