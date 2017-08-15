Game of Thrones with lightsabers is the crossover you never knew you wanted

Let's be honest for a minute, Game of Thrones has been pretty close to perfect since season seven began, and there are very few things which would make it better.

Or is there...

What about LIGHTSABERS?!

YouTuber Omid G might be the person who takes GoT to the next level for fans, and to those of us who love Star Wars.

Omid G posted a video recently of the sparring practice scene between Arya and Brienne but replaced their swords with lightsabers, and we can honestly say, we totally get it.

Ok, it's a bit of a rough edit, but it has the 'vwoooosh' sounds so what more could you want?