Galway Teen Eimear O'Tuathail serenades Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen show

Galway Teen Eimear O’Tuathail has just proved to young Irish teens everywhere that dreams can actually come true.

From dreams as small as owning an EOS lip balm to meeting her idol, to as big as Ellen DeGeneres, if you want it bad enough and do whatever it takes, it may just happen.

For the 17-year-old, writing the TV chat show host a song asking her if she could meet her, was just that.

Well, as you can probably tell by now - Ellen spotted her ode and made that dream a reality.

Not only did Eimear meet met idol, perform the song for her on the show, get some EOS lipbalm, Ellen also gave her a cheque for $10,000 to put towards college.

Lesson learned: If you don’t ask, you won’t get.

Well done, Eimear.