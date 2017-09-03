Galway and Waterford fans take to social media ahead of the big game
It’s finally here, the biggest day in the hurling calendar and to say the nerves are starting to kick in for players and supporters is a bit of an understatement.
The sandwiches are packed, the headbands are bought and the jerseys are on - there’s only one thing left - to take to social media.
In the blue and white corner, it’s Waterford:
Driving through Kilkenny on All Ireland day like #WATvGAL #UpTheDeise #AllIrelandFinal pic.twitter.com/arEPrmS1kp— Aoife📚 (@PrettyPPD) September 3, 2017
Today is the day 💙#UptheDeise #WatvGal #AllIrelandFinal ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/tPY7mo0m8E— Wigworld Waterford (@joyceocarroll) September 3, 2017
The bridge, it's going blue.#WATvGAL pic.twitter.com/ez15OKPciD— Eh (@AodhBC) September 2, 2017
So its finally arrived buzzin is not da word 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪💪💪✌👍👆#watvgal— shane barry (@shanebarryno1) September 3, 2017
Super excited for the #WATvGAL #AllIrelandFinal Come on #Waterford #hurlingfinal #UpTheDeise pic.twitter.com/VZUCHFbyOH— CaricaturesbyCarmel (@carmelgrant) September 3, 2017
And they're off!! Good luck to our Waterford Team heading off for the #GalvWat final tomorrow #UpTheDeise @WaterfordGAA #waterford pic.twitter.com/k9R6yWqEtO— Granville Hotel (@GranvilleWford) September 2, 2017
Sporting the maroon and white, it’s Galway:
And of course we're outside Supermacs #allireland #hurlingfinal #GalwayvWaterford #GALvWAT pic.twitter.com/8pOqCOsca0— Owen Hennelly (@owenhennelly) September 3, 2017
Good luck to the @Galway_GAA Hurling Team from all at Ireland West Airport - bring Liam back to the West Lads #GaillimhAbú pic.twitter.com/DiUFHpdUbU— Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) September 2, 2017
All set. No tae, no wash-up, clean run at the day. #gaillimhabu pic.twitter.com/uf769aFJn7— Joe Cunningham (@Carrigmeal) September 3, 2017
On @GoBusGalway to Dublin.... safe journey to all drivers and passengers #gaillimhabú 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HvoFwFt8Iw— Sinéad (@MissSeanieG) September 3, 2017
Jersey ✅— Olivia Lundy (@Livii_Lundy) September 3, 2017
Training top ✅
Hat ✅
Wristbands ✅
Headbands✅
Fry up ✅
We're all set to head to GAA HQ #GaillimhAbú 🇱🇻🇱🇻
Waking up this morning full of excitement #gaillimhabu pic.twitter.com/DUirpkkv2A— Mairéad Farrell (@Farrell_Mairead) September 3, 2017
It feels like Christmas morning hope Liam is in the stocking 🇶🇦🇶🇦 #gaillimhabu pic.twitter.com/JJb4YNWP75— @irishhealthhour (@irishhealthhour) September 3, 2017
Whatever the result, history will be made today.
