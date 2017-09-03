Galway and Waterford fans take to social media ahead of the big game

It’s finally here, the biggest day in the hurling calendar and to say the nerves are starting to kick in for players and supporters is a bit of an understatement.

The sandwiches are packed, the headbands are bought and the jerseys are on - there’s only one thing left - to take to social media.

In the blue and white corner, it’s Waterford:

So its finally arrived buzzin is not da word 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪💪💪✌👍👆#watvgal — shane barry (@shanebarryno1) September 3, 2017

Sporting the maroon and white, it’s Galway:

Good luck to the @Galway_GAA Hurling Team from all at Ireland West Airport - bring Liam back to the West Lads #GaillimhAbú pic.twitter.com/DiUFHpdUbU — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) September 2, 2017

All set. No tae, no wash-up, clean run at the day. #gaillimhabu pic.twitter.com/uf769aFJn7 — Joe Cunningham (@Carrigmeal) September 3, 2017

Jersey ✅

Training top ✅

Hat ✅

Wristbands ✅

Headbands✅

Fry up ✅

We're all set to head to GAA HQ #GaillimhAbú 🇱🇻🇱🇻 — Olivia Lundy (@Livii_Lundy) September 3, 2017

Waking up this morning full of excitement #gaillimhabu pic.twitter.com/DUirpkkv2A — Mairéad Farrell (@Farrell_Mairead) September 3, 2017

It feels like Christmas morning hope Liam is in the stocking 🇶🇦🇶🇦 #gaillimhabu pic.twitter.com/JJb4YNWP75 — @irishhealthhour (@irishhealthhour) September 3, 2017

Whatever the result, history will be made today.