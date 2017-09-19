Gabi Fresh, the ‘fatkini’ blogger, launches plus size lingerie range – and she looks incredible

Looking for some body positive inspiration to cheer up a gloomy Tuesday?

Well, look no further, because Gabi Fresh has just been unveiled as the star of a new plus size lingerie collaboration with a series of stunning campaign shots.

(Playful Promises/PA)

The American fashion blogger has partnered with British brand Playful Promises to design the seductive collection, which includes bras with harness detailing, high-waisted briefs and fishnet fabric, as well as black satin pyjamas, all in sizes eight to 24.

(Playful Promises/PA)

In 2012, UK size 22 Gabi (whose real name is Gabi Gregg) went well and truly viral when she posted photos of herself in a bikini with the hashtag #fatkini and encouraged others not to “let body shame keep you from having a good time”.

Congrats to @theashleygraham and @jordynwoods on their @additionelle NYFW show! Wearing @premme.us dress and a bra from my new lingerie collection with @playfulpromises –both out later this month!!! Campaign images to come ???? A post shared by Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) on Sep 11, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The hashtag became an inspiration to women around the world and the 31-year-old has since designed plus size swimwear and clothing ranges – garnered more than half a million Instagram followers.

“As a plus size woman with a 38FF bust, finding stylish, supportive and sexy lingerie options has always been an issue for me,” Gabi says of the new collection. “So often people my size are left with boring beige options, and I’m honoured to help change that.”

(Playful Promises/PA)

“Body positivity is a core part of my belief system and brand, and designing lingerie that makes women feel good in their skin is a natural progression for me after doing the same with my swimwear collections.”

The Gabi Fresh collection for Playful Promises launches on September 20 at midday on www.playfulpromises.com.