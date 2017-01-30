French fields are full of deranged cannibal hamsters

Recent research has revealed that wild hamsters in France are losing their minds and turning cannibal.

Scientists have suggested that the culprit is too much corn.

In northeastern France, the fields where the wild hamsters live have been replanted with corn.

As a result the hamsters are surviving on corn alone and are not getting enough nutrients.

"There's clearly an imbalance," Gerard Baumgart, President of the Research Centre for Environmental Protection in Alsace, and an expert on the European hamster, told AFP.

Researcher Mathilde Tissier told AFP that the corn diet caused a change in the nervous system that induced "dementia-like" behaviour.

Hamsters of the corn? Somebody call Stephen King.