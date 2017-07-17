Freakshakes: How to make the ultimate double chocolate Oreo milkshake

A simple strawberry milkshake just doesn’t cut it these days, instead colossal shakes – sprouting candy limbs and frothy crowns of cream and cocoa – are the supreme way to drink your milk.

So, as a new book – Freakshakes by Paul Cadby – hits shelves, here’s how to build a super decadent double chocolate Oreo freakshake:

The ultimate fix for a chocolate craving (Claire Winfield/PA)

Ingredients

(Makes one large shake)

Glass dressing:

3tbsp plain chocolate ganache (see recipe below)

3tbsp white chocolate ganache

Chopped nuts, of choice

Vanilla fudge, crumbled

Chocolate brownie, cut into small pieces

Shake:

3 good scoops vanilla ice cream

3 Oreo cookies

3tbsp plain chocolate ganache, or to taste

125ml cold milk

Top dressing:

Double cream, whipped

Chocolate brownie

Oreo cookie, Maltesers, chocolate flake

Marshmallows, toasted

Chocolate chip cookie

Doughnut, filled with ganache

Chocolate Sauce

Part 1: Make the ganache

(Makes 750g)

Ingredients:

300ml double (heavy) cream

450g/1lb plain chocolate, at least 70% cocoa solids, broken into pieces, or good-quality white chocolate, broken into pieces

Method:

1. Gently heat the cream in a saucepan, but don’t let it boil.

2. Put either of the chocolates into a large heatproof bowl, pour over the hot cream (you will need only two-thirds if using white chocolate), stir once and let it stand for a few minutes to soften, then stir until completely melted (you might think it won’t combine, but it will).

3. When at room temperature, the ganache should ideally be spreadable, like margarine. It will keep in the fridge for two weeks or can be cut into portionsized cubes and frozen until needed. (Bring it back to room temperature before use).

Part 2: Build your freakshake

1. Generously coat the rim of your glass with alternate dollops of white and plain chocolate ganache; you can smear a little on the inside of the glass as well. Put the nuts and fudge in the palm of one hand and carefully dip the glass into the mixture to coat the rim. Stick a few pieces of brownie to the rim, too.

2. Put the ice cream, Oreos, ganache and milk into a blender and lightly blend until thick and creamy – you could leave some chunks of Oreo, if you like. Pour the milkshake into the prepared glass.

3. Spoon or pipe the whipped cream (reserving a little for decorating) over the shake in a conical shape.

4. Now, using your creativity, add a straw and your top dressing treats; start with the larger items, embedding them into the whipped cream, then add the smaller items and finally the chocolate sauce. Mmm… chocolate heaven.

Freakshakes by Paul Cadby (Clare Winfield/PA)

Recipe for Freakshakes by Paul Cadby is published in hardback by Pavilion Books, priced £9.99. Photos by Clare Winfield. Available July 13.