Fox News announced Donald Trump's 'border wall requirements' and they're slightly bizarre

Fox News has shed a bit more light on what Donald Trump’s wall in between the US and Mexico would look like. Drum roll, please…

Is it just us, or does it sound just a little bit like they’ve made a Tinder profile for the wall?

Well, luckily it turns out that it wasn’t just us who thought that Fox’s description of the wall was more than a little strange.

The wall needs to have a nice ass and a sweet set of gams. https://t.co/7CpKIC4Ebw — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 19, 2017

Others were merely struck by how the description just felt a bit, well… obvious.

BORDER WALL REQUIREMENTS



30-foot high

looks good from US side

difficult to climb over

wall-like but larger

made out of strong wall stuff — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 19, 2017

And some came in with helpful suggestions for other requirements for the wall.

@FoxNews you forgot to add:

Smells like freshly baked bread

Easily cleanable, without need for ironing

Tastes of spiced pumpkin in November. — Andrew Beaumont (@DrBeauBeaumont) March 19, 2017

- Made from old turtle shells

- NO SECRET PASSAGES

- Mexico side covered in old "Friends" posters

- Definitely not a hologram https://t.co/gBk2Elor8J — Tom McAllister (@t_mcallister) March 19, 2017

And by “helpful” we obviously mean “really silly”.

@FoxNews Unicorns every thirty yards. Passes the Bechdel Test. Surface suitable for projecting season five of Arrested Development. — BoseCondensateSnake (@dogdadbod) March 19, 2017

• Needs to retain that "new wall smell"

• Shouts out periodic affirmations like "Looking Good, America"

• Disguises unintended consequences https://t.co/2WHxku9nUF — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) March 19, 2017

A wall that tastes like strawberry cheesecake? We can probably get on board with that.