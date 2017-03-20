Fox News announced Donald Trump's 'border wall requirements' and they're slightly bizarre
Fox News has shed a bit more light on what Donald Trump’s wall in between the US and Mexico would look like. Drum roll, please…
Border wall requirements. pic.twitter.com/AFYG0s5pCS— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 19, 2017
Is it just us, or does it sound just a little bit like they’ve made a Tinder profile for the wall?
Well, luckily it turns out that it wasn’t just us who thought that Fox’s description of the wall was more than a little strange.
The wall needs to have a nice ass and a sweet set of gams. https://t.co/7CpKIC4Ebw— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 19, 2017
Others were merely struck by how the description just felt a bit, well… obvious.
BORDER WALL REQUIREMENTS— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 19, 2017
30-foot high
looks good from US side
difficult to climb over
wall-like but larger
made out of strong wall stuff
.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HCjK5lkXOH— nautical theme 🌊 (@JuliusIrvington) March 19, 2017
And some came in with helpful suggestions for other requirements for the wall.
@FoxNews you forgot to add:— Andrew Beaumont (@DrBeauBeaumont) March 19, 2017
Smells like freshly baked bread
Easily cleanable, without need for ironing
Tastes of spiced pumpkin in November.
- Made from old turtle shells— Tom McAllister (@t_mcallister) March 19, 2017
- NO SECRET PASSAGES
- Mexico side covered in old "Friends" posters
- Definitely not a hologram https://t.co/gBk2Elor8J
And by “helpful” we obviously mean “really silly”.
@FoxNews Unicorns every thirty yards. Passes the Bechdel Test. Surface suitable for projecting season five of Arrested Development.— BoseCondensateSnake (@dogdadbod) March 19, 2017
• Needs to retain that "new wall smell"— Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) March 19, 2017
• Shouts out periodic affirmations like "Looking Good, America"
• Disguises unintended consequences https://t.co/2WHxku9nUF
• Tastes like Strawberry Cheesecake— ORESTIS (@OrestisSke) March 19, 2017
• Sounds like ocean waves#Trump #Wall #Borderwall pic.twitter.com/Ve6POd7Etq
A wall that tastes like strawberry cheesecake? We can probably get on board with that.
