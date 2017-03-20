Fox News announced Donald Trump's 'border wall requirements' and they're slightly bizarre

Fox News has shed a bit more light on what Donald Trump’s wall in between the US and Mexico would look like. Drum roll, please…

Is it just us, or does it sound just a little bit like they’ve made a Tinder profile for the wall?

Well, luckily it turns out that it wasn’t just us who thought that Fox’s description of the wall was more than a little strange.

Others were merely struck by how the description just felt a bit, well… obvious.

And some came in with helpful suggestions for other requirements for the wall.

And by “helpful” we obviously mean “really silly”.

A wall that tastes like strawberry cheesecake? We can probably get on board with that.
