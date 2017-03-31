Fox cubs rescued from Wicklow house are the cutest, tiniest things you’ll see
The cutest of teeny, tiny fox cubs you’ll see were rescued from a house in Wicklow.
The Kildare Animal Foundation Wildlife Unit received a call yesterday saying the pair had been on their own for more than a day inside a derelict house in Arklow, Co Wicklow.
The cubs, who’re estimated to be nearly three weeks old, were quickly ferried to a foster carer in Dublin.
And aren’t they as cute drinking their milk?
The unit told the story in a Facebook post, adding: “These are a little brother and sister - the female is a petite 353gms and the male is a slightly more robust 394gms.
“Their eyes are open and their little wobbly gait tells us that they are probably nearly three weeks old.
“Aren't they just beautiful?”
They are indeed!
