Fox cubs rescued from Wicklow house are the cutest, tiniest things you’ll see

The cutest of teeny, tiny fox cubs you’ll see were rescued from a house in Wicklow.

The Kildare Animal Foundation Wildlife Unit received a call yesterday saying the pair had been on their own for more than a day inside a derelict house in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The cubs, who’re estimated to be nearly three weeks old, were quickly ferried to a foster carer in Dublin.

And aren’t they as cute drinking their milk?

The unit told the story in a Facebook post, adding: “These are a little brother and sister - the female is a petite 353gms and the male is a slightly more robust 394gms.

“Their eyes are open and their little wobbly gait tells us that they are probably nearly three weeks old.

“Aren't they just beautiful?”

They are indeed!