Four horses wandered into a medical centre in Armagh and hilarity ensued

A medical centre in Co Armagh had some unusual visitors recently when four horses called into the Brownlow Health Centre, presumably looking for a check-up!

The story caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the local area as drivers were advised to be careful on the surrounding roads.

Then the Lurgan Mail caught wind of the chaotic encounter and ran a story on the situation, which quickly went viral.

WARNING; Horses invade medical centre in Craigavon. drivers urged to beware of horses on loose https://t.co/m685S3CKej pic.twitter.com/C2czcjoi5I — Lurgan Mail (@LurganMailnews) February 15, 2017

According to the report in the Lurgan Mail, the horses simply walked into the medical centre through the automatic doors.

“The horses just walked in.” an eyewitness told the paper.

The news report included a statement from a PSNI spokesperson who were contacted about the renegade horses, roaming the streets of Craigavon.

According to police, the horses were returned to a field and a search is on to find the owners of the animals.

