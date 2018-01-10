Fota Wildlife’s giraffe Tadgh has passed away

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork have announced the death of their "cherished" Rothschild giraffe Tadgh.

Tadgh passed away from what looks like heart failure but had reached the ripe old age of 16 years and 8 months.

Tadgh, of grace and calm disposition, was loved by many, especially the rangers who cared for him.

He was born on May 8, 2001 in Hamburg Zoo, Germany and arrived at Fota Wildlife Park on May 20, 2004.

Since then, Tadgh has fathered 23 offspring including, Fada, Aoife, Blaithín and the latest Rothschild giraffe arrival, Noinín, who was born in April last year.

His progeny also includes 17 “grandchildren”.

Lead Ranger at Fota Aidan Rafferty says the rangers were greatly saddened to discover that Tadgh has passed away and he will be missed at Fota.

He said: "Over his long and happy life here, he proved to be a great sire who will ensure his legacy lives on in the many offspring at Fota and other zoological parks."

Recent genetic analysis indicates that there are four species of Giraffe and Rothschild giraffes are the most endangered subspecies of the Northern giraffe.

Rothschild giraffes are the tallest of the giraffe subspecies and in 2016 there were estimated to be only 1,600 Rothschild giraffes left in the wild in Kenya and Uganda with a further 500 in Wildlife Parks and Zoos.