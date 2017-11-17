Forget the Christmas adverts - it’s all about Tom Fletcher's new festive hit

McFly's Tom Fletcher has released a music video to accompany the release of the soundtrack to his hit novel 'The Christmasaurus' and it’s already triumphed all the festive adverts of 2017.

The video tells the inspirational story of Lily Rice, who is the first European female to perform a backflip in a wheelchair, set to his track Afraid Of Heights.

The soon-to-be hit is one of 14 songs on his CD The Christmasaurus, The Musical Edition.

Other songs include, It Must Be Christmas Time, Thin Ice and The Nice List.

The clip, which was released yesterday, is four-minutes of cozy weather, festive cheer and tear-jerking moments - everything we were expecting from a Christmas ad this year.

*cough* John Lewis *cough*

Without futher ado, let Christmas begin …

The Christmasaurus will also be transformed into stage show at London's Eventim from December 21 - 28, starring fellow McFly member Harry Judd, Matt Willis, his wife Giovanna and sister Carrie Hope Fletcher.